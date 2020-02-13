Nyla Rose Wins AEW Women’s Title

Riho has been dethroned by Nyla Rose.

The reign of the inaugural AEW Women’s Champion ended on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Austin, TX at the H.E.B Center on TNT. This was a surprise for many as Riho had a long reign leading into this contest.

What a counter from the champion! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QfQEzHOR42 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 13, 2020

Rose climbed her way up the women’s rankings to earn this title match. You can see the top five as of February 12th:

Nyla Rose (2-1) Hikaru Shida (2-1) Kris Statlander (0-1) Yuka Sakazaki (1-0) (previously unranked) Britt Baker (1-2) (-1)

It turns out that Riho beat Rose to become the first-ever champion under the AEW banner back on the October 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena.

These two stars earned this opportunity to compete for the title back in August at the All Out event at the Sears Centre in Chicago, IL that aired on pay-per-view.

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Chicago, IL from the Sears Center. Time will tell whether a third match for the title between these two stars gets booked as a result of this title change.