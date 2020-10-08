Official Rules & Eligible Superstars For 2020 WWE Draft Revealed

The 2020 WWE Draft begins tomorrow night on Smackdown. The official rules for this year’s draft have been unveiled in a post by Fox Sports. Additionally, Renee Pacquette (aka Renee Young) and Booker T will be hosting a pre-event show before the Draft on Fox Sports.
Here is what has been revealed about the draft:
- Stephanie McMahon will preside over the draft and announce the picks for both RAW and Smackdown.
- Much like last year as well, RAW will get 3 picks for every 2 picks that Smackdown gets since it is a 1-hour longer show.
- Tag-teams count as one pick unless a brand specifically says they only wish to draft one member of the team.
- Anyone left undrafted will immediately become free agents. This happened to Heath Slater, which was hard for him since he has so many kids.
- Advertisement -
Different superstars will be eligible to be drafted on different nights of the draft. Superstars eligible to be drafted on Friday night will not be eligible on Monday and vice versa.
List of Superstars eligible to be drafted on Night 1 of Draft:
- Asuka
- Sasha Banks
- Bianca Belair
- Dana Brooke
- Humberto Carrillo
- Elias
- Angel Garza
- Drew Gulak
- Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)
- The Hurt Business (Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP)
- Mickie James
- Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado)
- Drew McIntyre
- Murphy
- Rey & Dominik Mysterio
- Naomi
- The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)
- Roman Reigns
- Ricochet
- Seth Rollins
- Mandy Rose
- Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax
- Shorty G
- AJ Styles
- Jey Uso
List of Superstars eligible to be drafted on Night 2 of Draft:
- Andrade
- Bayley
- Aleister Black
- Alexa Bliss
- Daniel Bryan
- Carmella
- King Corbin
- Apollo Crews
- Nikki Cross
- Dabba-Kato
- Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
- Erik (of The Viking Raiders)
- Lacey Evans
- Charlotte Flair
- Jeff Hardy
- Billie Kay
- Lana
- Keith Lee
- The Miz & John Morrison
- Riddick Moss
- Natalya
- Titus O’Neil
- Randy Orton
- Kevin Owens
- R-Truth
- RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION)
- Matt Riddle
- The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)
- Peyton Royce
- Arturo Ruas
- Sheamus
- Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
- The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
- Braun Strowman
- Tamina
- Akira Tozawa
- Zelina Vega
- Bray Wyatt
- Sami Zayn