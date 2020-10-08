Official Rules & Eligible Superstars For 2020 WWE Draft Revealed

The 2020 WWE Draft begins tomorrow night on Smackdown. The official rules for this year’s draft have been unveiled in a post by Fox Sports. Additionally, Renee Pacquette (aka Renee Young) and Booker T will be hosting a pre-event show before the Draft on Fox Sports.

Here is what has been revealed about the draft:

Stephanie McMahon will preside over the draft and announce the picks for both RAW and Smackdown.

Much like last year as well, RAW will get 3 picks for every 2 picks that Smackdown gets since it is a 1-hour longer show.

Tag-teams count as one pick unless a brand specifically says they only wish to draft one member of the team.

Anyone left undrafted will immediately become free agents. This happened to Heath Slater, which was hard for him since he has so many kids.

- Advertisement -

Different superstars will be eligible to be drafted on different nights of the draft. Superstars eligible to be drafted on Friday night will not be eligible on Monday and vice versa.

List of Superstars eligible to be drafted on Night 1 of Draft:

Asuka

Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair

Dana Brooke

Humberto Carrillo

Elias

Angel Garza

Drew Gulak

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)

The Hurt Business (Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP)

Mickie James

Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado)

Drew McIntyre

Murphy

Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Naomi

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

Roman Reigns

Ricochet

Seth Rollins

Mandy Rose

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Shorty G

AJ Styles

Jey Uso

Here's a tidbit I noticed from the talent pool list in the draft.



RETRIBUTION is listed as having a sixth member still named RETALIATION (which could be the name for Mercedes Martinez as rumored). — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 8, 2020

List of Superstars eligible to be drafted on Night 2 of Draft: