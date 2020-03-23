Omega vs. Guevara Title Match Signed For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced another intriguing bout for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Kenny Omega of The Elite will battle “Spanish God” Sammy Guevara. This will be a championship match, but not for AEW gold.
In addition to being one half of the AEW Tag Team Champions with “Handwash” Adam Page, Kenny Omega also holds the AAA Mega Championship. He won that title from fellow AEW star Rey Fenix at AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII back in October. You can watch that match in full below:
AEW Dynamite Preview
This week’s AEW Dynamite was originally scheduled to be the Blood and Guts episode from Newark, NJ. As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, AEW postponed Blood and Guts until further notice. A fan on Twitter complained about AEW’s decision, but Le Champion Chris Jericho set him straight:
AEW has yet to confirm the location of this week’s Dynamite, but it’s expected that Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL will remain the home of Dynamite until things get back to normal.
The following is an updated preview for this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT:
- AAA Mega Campeón Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara
- Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc
- Confrontation between “Broken” Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho
