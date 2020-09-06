Saturday, September 5, 2020

Orange Cassidy Beats Chris Jericho In Mimosa Mayhem Match

It was a memorable bout

By Andrew Ravens

The third match between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy was quite the spectacle. 

The fan favorite star and former AEW World Heavyweight Champion battled in a Mimosa Mayhem Match. The contest, which was different, took place at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida with the rules of there being a winner by pinfall, submission, or by throwing your opponent into a vat of mimosa. 

The bout had a lot of brawling and various weapons being used. The finish saw Cassidy hit the Orange Punch to Jericho who was on the middle rope into the pool for the win. 

When it was first revealed that Jericho wanted to feud with Cassidy, there was an initial backlash as Jericho has been a main eventer since he joined the promotion while Cassidy had been a comedy mid-card talent. As the program started to develop, that started to change. 

Their first match took place at Fyter Fest – Night 2 when Jericho beat Cassidy in a singles bout. This led to Cassidy asking for a rematch, but had to do various attacks on Jericho and The Inner Circle before Jericho accepted the challenge. 

One of the attacks included Cassidy dumping orange juice from the ceiling on Jericho, which ruined his expensive white jacket. They had a debate that was hosted by Eric Bischoff before their rematch that saw Cassidy victorious on the August 12th episode of Dynamite. 

