Florida Mayor Issues “Stay Home” Order That May Impact WWE Production

Orlando officials have announced a “Stay at Home” order that could have a knock-off effect on WWE production post-WrestleMania. The order will be instigated from Thursday, March 26 at 11PM EST and will initially last for two weeks.

This mandate will be implemented in Orange County, where the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University are located.

WWE Working Through Coronavirus

In their efforts to deliver WrestleMania 36, WWE relocated from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The event has been split across two days, now taking place on April 4 and April 5. Most notably, “The Show of Shows” will now be pre-recorded. All of these efforts were put into effect due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Their projected recording schedule has seen them already tape SmackDown and 205 Live last Friday. WWE also recorded NXT this past Sunday and future episodes of RAW on Monday and Tuesday. The company is reportedly recording WrestleMania 36 today, with plans to complete taping tomorrow.

“Orange County now has at least 50 cases within our county,” Orange County’s Mayor Jerry Demings confirmed. “On March 15, just one week ago we had just one case. It is an understatement that it is spreading throughout our community. We believe this is the most effective way to deal with the coronavirus threat. Our goal is to get our lives back to normal as soon as possible.”

Both Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke are reportedly in quarantine. Both were pulled from WrestleMania 36 to monitor and self-isolate. Although it was reported that Brooke is sick, WWE didn’t want to take any chances, hence the quarantine action.