Original Clash Of Champions Plans For Raw Women’s Championship

While WWE seems to be building towards a match between Asuka and Zelina Vega for the Raw women’s championship at the upcoming Clash Of Champions PPV, new reports reveal that the original plans for the title were different.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Shayna Baszler was originally slated to challenge The Empress for the Raw women’s championship at the upcoming PPV.

However, the company changed the plans for the title match when the former NXT Women’s Champion was paired with Nia Jax and the two won the women’s tag team championships.

The duo of Baszler and Jax are now scheduled to defend the women’s tag titles against Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan or The Riott Squad at the upcoming PPV.

Asuka on the other hand, does not have an announced match for the show yet but WWE is building a feud between her and Zelina Vega.

This week’s episode of Raw saw Vega walking away from Andrade and Angel Garza and she then had a confrontation with the Raw Women’s Champion later in the show.

With only one Raw episode left to go before the next WWE PPV, it’s likely that we will see a brawl between the two female stars at the next episode of the show and the company will announce a match between the two afterwards.