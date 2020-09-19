Saturday, September 19, 2020

Original Clash Of Champions Plans For Raw Women’s Championship

Latest reports reveal what the company had originally planed for the Raw Women's Championship

By Anutosh Bajpai
Zelina Vega confronted Asuka at Raw
Zelina Vega confronted Asuka at Raw

While WWE seems to be building towards a match between Asuka and Zelina Vega for the Raw women’s championship at the upcoming Clash Of Champions PPV, new reports reveal that the original plans for the title were different.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Shayna Baszler was originally slated to challenge The Empress for the Raw women’s championship at the upcoming PPV.

- Advertisement -

However, the company changed the plans for the title match when the former NXT Women’s Champion was paired with Nia Jax and the two won the women’s tag team championships.

The duo of Baszler and Jax are now scheduled to defend the women’s tag titles against Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan or The Riott Squad at the upcoming PPV.

Asuka on the other hand, does not have an announced match for the show yet but WWE is building a feud between her and Zelina Vega.

This week’s episode of Raw saw Vega walking away from Andrade and Angel Garza and she then had a confrontation with the Raw Women’s Champion later in the show.

With only one Raw episode left to go before the next WWE PPV, it’s likely that we will see a brawl between the two female stars at the next episode of the show and the company will announce a match between the two afterwards.

Trending Articles

WWE

Retribution Members Identified

Retribution has been wreaking havoc on WWE televisions for several weeks now. After various theories among fans about who...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/18): Samoan Street Fight, Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso faced King Corbin and Sheamus in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Melina Reportedly Returning To WWE Soon

Melina Perez, better known to wrestling fans as just Melina, is reportedly set to return to WWE this week. According to a...
Read more
WWE

Pete Dunne Has A New Role In WWE NXT UK

Along with being a full-time star for WWE, Pete Dunne has also got a new role in the company. 
Read more
WWE

Details On Storyline Direction For Paul Heyman & Roman Reigns

WWE got fans talking when they paired Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman together on television.  It didn’t take “The...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Ryback on ‘Third Party’ Ban in WWE: “Everything Vince McMahon Put Out Is All Bullsh*t”

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed Vince McMahon and WWE 'barring' Superstars from using third party sites as a revenue stream. You...
Read more
AEW

John Morrison Reveals Talks With AEW Before Signing with WWE

WWE Smackdown Superstar John Morrison recently appeared on the Chris Van Vliet podcast. The 'Shaman of Sexy' discussed a number of topics...
Read more
WWE

Original Clash Of Champions Plans For Raw Women’s Championship

While WWE seems to be building towards a match between Asuka and Zelina Vega for the Raw women's championship at the upcoming...
Read more
Impact

Rich Swann Talks Wale & Mark Henry Getting Him Into WWE

Rich Swann will be in the main event of Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory PPV next month. The former X-Division and WWE...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jon Moxley To Wrestle At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport PPV

AEW World Champion and IWGP United States Champion, Jon Moxley, has signed on to compete at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport PPV next month....
Read more
Wrestling News

Melina Denies Reports She’s Signed With WWE

It was reported yesterday that Melina had signed with WWE and was due to return to the company soon. The initial report...
Read more
WWE

Undertaker Reveals If He Ever Talked To Sting About A Potential Dream Match

Sting vs. The Undertaker is one of the biggest dream matches of the wrestling history which never took place despite both the...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 1

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription....
Read more
WWE

Ladder Match Set For WWE Clash Of Champions

Two new matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/18): Samoan Street Fight, Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso faced King Corbin and Sheamus in...
Read more
AEW

Latest On Will Hobbs Signing With AEW

AEW confirmed earlier this week that Will Hobbs had signed with the promotion.  This came after the indie wrestler...
Read more
WWE

The Rock Rips Off His Electric Home Gate Due To Power Outage (Photo)

The Rock had an interesting start to his day on Friday.  The former WWE Champion  is currently filming the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC