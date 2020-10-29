Original Idea For Mia Yim/Reckoning’s “Possession” On RAW

During a match between Retribution and the Hurt Business on RAW this week, Reckoning (aka Mia Yim) entered the ring and appeared to believe there was something crawling on her skin. She could be heard saying “get them off me” before her character screamed and fell to the mat. It would later be played off as a ruse she played to give her team an advantage.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Vince McMahon’s original idea was for her to fake like she was having a seizure. It was said that people spoke up about how this idea would be in bad taste, however.

Reckoning has been Tweeting about the segment. She noted that she would not fake a medical condition.

Not a seizure. Not an epileptic. A “Possession”. To clarify, I would never fake a medical condition like those. https://t.co/3kYynB9yI6 — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) October 27, 2020

Mia Yim hasn’t actually wrestled a match yet since being called up to the main roster with Retribution. Her last match was in NXT back in August where she lost to Shotzi Blackheart.

Yim is a former Knockouts Champion in Impact Wrestling. She also won the Queen of the Knockouts tournament in 2016. Yim is a former SHINE Champion and once held the promotion’s tag titles along with Leva Bates as well.