Original WrestleMania Plans For Sasha Banks And Bayley Revealed

News on what the company originally had in mind for Bayley and Sasha Banks

This week’s episode of SmackDown saw Paige making an appearance on the show through Skype and announcing a six-pack challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about this announcement and revealed the original plans for the championship at the Show Of Shows.

According to him, the original plans called for Sasha Banks to challenge her friend for the title at the Grandest Stage Of Them All but they nixed these arrangements.

The company felt that there wasn’t enough time to build a feud between the two. So the officials decided to hold off the bout for a later late and announced the six-pack challenge for WrestleMania instead.

While not confirmed, it’s likely that they will use the announced bout to kick off the feud between the two and have a singles match with a longer build somewhere down the line.

For those who don’t know, Paige announced that Bayley will be defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina Snuka, and Dana Brooke in a six-pack challenge at WrestleMania.

There is no word yet on which night of the show this match will take place on but you can check out the updated match card for the event at this link.