Otis Responds To Reports Of Vince McMahon Sending Him Back To PC

Reports claiming that Vince McMahon has ordered some of the WWE stars to go back to the Performance Center made some headlines earlier this month and Otis was one of the stars who was named.

The former NXT star recently had an interview with FOX Sports where he talked about a number of things and also responded to these rumors about himself and the other WWE talent.

Otis labelled the reports as ‘kind of funny’ before explaining that they weren’t told anything like that. The former Mr. Money In The Bank then claimed that the stars are always working on improvements regardless:

“I think it’s always been there, it wasn’t like, ‘hey, we were told this and that.’ That Performance Center is a tool for us to get better. If another big man wants to come up to me and wants to work on stuff, or vice versa. We’re always working.

So, that report was kind of funny at the same time. We’re never not working.” said Otis “Especially now that we don’t have live events, so we can’t really get our stuff out. It’s just bottled inside in a little bottle. Right now it’s like; we’re not getting that stuff out there. So, we’ll find more and more ways to get in the ring with each other.”

The WWE star later revealed that his dad told him about the rumors. He said that there wasn’t much of a report to begin with since they are always working out.

For those who don’t know, it was reported earlier this month that Vince McMahon ‘threw a fit’ about the working abilities of several WWE roster members including Otis. He ordered them to be sent back to the Performance Center for training classes. You can check out the full report here.