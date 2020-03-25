Otis Vs. Dolph Ziggler Reportedly Planned For WrestleMania 36

Heavy Machinery’s Otis is reportedly still set to compete against Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36. The matchup has yet to be officially announced. It is expected that their clash will be confirmed during this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, their planned clash has not been changed and will still be a part of WrestleMania 36. Their feud was a significant part of last week’s SmackDown. The show was performed in front of zero fans at the WWE Performance Center out of coronavirus concerns.

It has been speculated that WWE had considered plans for a mixed tag team match involving Heavy Machinery. Otis and his tag team partner Tucker Knight would have teamed with Sonya Deville. They would have faced the team of Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and Mandy Rose.

WrestleMania 36 Changes

Originally intended to be hosted at Raymond James Stadium, WrestleMania 36 now takes place from multiple locations on April 4 and April 5. The show will be pre-recorded to try and combat the further spread of the coronavirus.

Orange County officials recently issued a “Stay at Home” order. This order will go into effect for two weeks from Thursday, March 26. It includes the locations of the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University. It is unknown at the time of writing how this will impact WWE’s current production cycle and recording process, post-WrestleMania 36.