Pac To Address His AEW Status On Dynamite Next Week

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Pac will appear on next week’s edition of Dynamite. It is not clear if this will be in a taped segment or if Pac will be live at Daily’s Place, however.

AEW took to Twitter to announce that Pac will be on next week’s edition of Dynamite:

After months of silence in isolation, we’ll hear from @bastardPac this Wednesday, November 4th on #AEWDynamite!



Watch Dynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama and for our international fans https://t.co/F00KW2whih by @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/3T9SNXSfF9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2020

Pac’s AEW Status

- Advertisement -

Pac hasn’t officially wrestled a match since March 11th. He teamed with his stablemates Pentagon Jr. and Fenix and defeated Private Party and Joey Janela. The Lucha Bros have since aligned with Eddie Kingston and the Butcher & The Blade.

Pac is 7-4-1 in singles matches in AEW and 2-2 in tag matches, giving him an overall record of 9-6-1 in the promotion. He is 2-1 in PPV matches, having defeated Kenny Omega at All Out 2019, lost to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2019, and defeated Orange Cassidy at Revolution 2020.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed Pac’s absence last month during a media call to promote All Out. Khan said everybody at AEW was really missing Pac in his absence. To read more about what Khan said, click on the below link: