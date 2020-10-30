Saturday, October 31, 2020

Pac To Address His AEW Status On Dynamite Next Week

Pac will address his AEW status on Dynamite next week.

By Ian Carey
Pac AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Pac will appear on next week’s edition of Dynamite. It is not clear if this will be in a taped segment or if Pac will be live at Daily’s Place, however.

AEW took to Twitter to announce that Pac will be on next week’s edition of Dynamite:

Pac’s AEW Status

Pac hasn’t officially wrestled a match since March 11th. He teamed with his stablemates Pentagon Jr. and Fenix and defeated Private Party and Joey Janela. The Lucha Bros have since aligned with Eddie Kingston and the Butcher & The Blade.

Pac is 7-4-1 in singles matches in AEW and 2-2 in tag matches, giving him an overall record of 9-6-1 in the promotion. He is 2-1 in PPV matches, having defeated Kenny Omega at All Out 2019, lost to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2019, and defeated Orange Cassidy at Revolution 2020.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed Pac’s absence last month during a media call to promote All Out. Khan said everybody at AEW was really missing Pac in his absence. To read more about what Khan said, click on the below link:

