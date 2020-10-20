Paige Celebrates 2-Years Of Sobriety

WWE’s Paige recently took to Instagram to celebrate 2-years of sobriety. She posted a photo of her from 2 years ago and placed it side-by-side with a current one. It definitely appears the 28-year-old is in a much better place these days.

“I’ve posted something like that before. But so proud of my progress! 2 years of soberness. Mumma feeling goooooddd,” Paige said in the post.

- Advertisement -

Paige also mentioned that her brother is celebrating 6-weeks of sobriety. She noted that he seems to have aged backward in the last 2 months.

“He is 6 weeks in of being sober and I’m SO proud!!! He aged backwards in just under 2 months. Please throw some support in the comments, he deserves it ? Can’t wait for him to come visit me and ronnie for his 40th in February.”

Paige and former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio became engaged in 2016. The couple announced they had split in late-2017. There were concerns at the time that substance abuse was rampant in their relaionship. Del Rio will go on trial early next year for aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault. If convicted, Del Rio could face as much as 99 years in prison.