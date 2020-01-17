Paige Comments On Possible In Ring Return

Paige talks about in-ring return when the rumors about her future are running wild

Former Diva’s Champion Paige sparked rumors about her future recently when she made a couple of interesting tweets and since then people have been speculating whether she could return to the ring anytime soon.

The WWE Backstage star and Stephanie McMahon both appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier yesterday to promote WWE’s new TV deal in UK with BT Sport.

During their appearance, the reporters asked about the rumors about the female star’s return. Replying to it, Stephanie joked that she likes to stoke the fire a bit and Paige responded by saying “Yeah, I do.”

When the reporter asked if we can see her coming out of retirement for another match, the former NXT star explained that she wouldn’t want to come back for a ‘hot minute’ but she went on to claim that you should never say never:

“Well, not for a hot minute,” Paige said. “But you know, never say never, of course. You always… yeah you don’t want to put any doubt underneath them, but hopefully one day.”

The reporter later asked how she deals with not being able to wrestle and the former NXT Women’s Champion replied by saying that the wonderful thing about WWE is that they give her the opportunity to do other stuff.

Paige sparked rumors about her return to action when she made some interesting comments while replying to her haters in a couple of tweets earlier this month.

In the tweets as seen below, the WWE star first said that people make mistakes when they are young and she then claimed that she has a ‘whole lot of career’ left in her:

I get told that my glory days are over w/ my career & that I’m a “slut” coz of the crap that got released about me. Just know again. Ppl make mistakes when they’re young. I’m not that person. Also my glory days are far from over. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2020

I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2020

These comments have led many to believe that the retired star could be hinting towards a possible return and a lot of people have been wondering if she can make a surprise comeback at the upcoming Royal Rumble event.