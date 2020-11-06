Paige Details Physical Abuse At The Hands of Alberto Del Rio

As Alberto Del Rio awaits trial for assault and kidnapping charges, his ex-fiance Paige has opened up about physical abuse she suffered at his hands. The two were engaged in 2016 but later split in 2017.

Paige was a guest on “Grown Ass Women” with Mickie James, Lisa Marie Varon, and SoCal Val when she spoke about what she endured.

“I’ve never openly talked about my ex, which is very out there, it’s out there but I’ve never talked about it,” Paige said. “It was very obvious what was happening, it is very obvious what I went through and all that kind of stuff.”

She spoke about the cycle of abuse she suffered.

“In the end, it becomes a cycle. Eventually, something is happening to you every day,” Paige said. “You could be trapped in a room for 6-7 hours, getting your ass beat every couple of minutes. And he’s doing all these crazy things to you.”

“I never thought that I’d be put in that position in my life, just cause of the way I was brought up,” Paige continued. “It happens to even the most strongest people and you should never feel bad about it.”

Paige continued to allude to the abuse she suffered, although she never mentioned her ex by name.

“I’ll never say his name again, because he’s like Voldemort to me,” she continued. “Karma’s what’s happened to him and karma’s a real thing. And you put out what you receive, and right now he’s receiving it.”

The full interview with Paige on GAW can be viewed in the player below. Her comments about past abuse suffered come in around the 24:30 mark.