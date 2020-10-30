Paige ‘Cannot Deal’ With WWE Anymore: “I Broke My Neck Twice For This Company”

Paige is not happy with WWE’s recent policy of assuming ownership of the Twitch accounts owned and operated by members of its roster. She had plenty to say on the matter during a streaming session yesterday.

Paige emotionally expressed during the stream that Twitch was helping her get over not being able to wrestle anymore.

“I’ve honestly gotten to the point where I cannot deal with this company anymore,” Paige said. “I have to make a very important decision. I’m f***ing tired, man. I broke my f***ing neck twice, twice for this company. Over f***ing worked. I broke my f***ing neck twice for this company. They don’t realize that this community isn’t just about f***ing subs.”

Heartbreaking to hear Paige open up about WWE / Twitch situations. WWE needs to make this right. pic.twitter.com/lJLdZAWVSR — Macho T ? (@ItsMachoT) October 30, 2020

Paige continued to state that she is an injured wrestler and only gets used for media occasionally. She says doing her Twitch stream gives her something to do and keeps her sane.

“I understand if they’re like, ‘you’re wrestling every day and doing shows every day,’ but I’m an injured wrestler. I get used for media stuff, sometimes, but at the end of the day, I’m in my house going f***ing crazy and I need something to keep me sane,” Paige said.

Paige seemed to imply that she is going to just keep streaming and see what happens.

“I had my neck taken away from me twice. You can’t take away my Twitch too. I’m gonna keep streaming, we’ll see how that goes,” she continued.