Paige Names Current Champion At Top Of Her List Of Dream WWE Opponents

Paige has named the person that she would want to wrestle should she be medically cleared for in-ring action.

The speculation of her making a potential comeback started when she fueled speculation as she believed her glory days were far from over. Paige did so by posting the following on her official Twitter account earlier this month.

“I get told that my glory days are over with my career & that I’m a ‘slut’ [because] of the crap that got released about me,” Paige wrote on Twitter. “Just know again. people make mistakes when they’re young. I’m not that person. Also my glory days are far from over. I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me.”

Paige Names Opponents

Fast forward a few weeks later, Paige talked with Daily Mail Online where she named WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch as a talent that would be at the top of her list as someone she would want to face.

It should be noted that she also mentioned NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae as other dream opponents.

“You’d want to face the top person in the company and obviously that would be Becky [Lynch], so I’d want to face her,” Paige responded. “There’s so many. I’d want to face Rhea Ripley. I’d want to face Candice [LeRae]. All the Four Horsewomen. I’d want to face everyone, bring them all on.”

The former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown General Manager has spinal stenosis, which has kept her from not being medically cleared by WWE doctors to wrestle again.

Whether she works another match remains to be seen. Previously, WWE hasn’t cleared a talent to make a return to the ring with such an injury but she could be the first.