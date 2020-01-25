Paige On What It’s Like To Work With CM Punk On WWE Backstage

Paige is one of the few stars who have gotten the chance to work with CM Punk after the former world champion’s return to WWE programming as part of the WWE Backstage Crew.

The former Divas Champion recently talked to Seconds Out while she was in England with some other WWE stars to celebrate the new partnership between WWE and BT Sport.

During the talk, the former SmackDown General Manager discussed her experience of working with the Straight Edge Star and Paige claimed that he is wonderful:

“He’s so wonderful,” Paige said. “I respect him. I didn’t get to talk to him until he came back, which was a big surprise for me – I marked out. He’s very respectful and he helps. He guides you, like when it comes to production meetings, he’s like, ‘Maybe, you can say this or that.'”

Paige then talked about how it feels to get back to England and she said that it’s good to be back. The female star revealed that her family jokes with her on occasion and asks her if she has become an American now because of her accent.

The retired wrestler has been in news after some recent comments from her started rumors about her future and possible in-ring return. You can check out her remarks that have caused the speculation here.

Quotes via WrestlingInc