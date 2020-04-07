Paige Reveals She Gave Nia Jax Her Finishing Move

Paige has revealed she gave returning RAW Superstar Nia Jax permission to use her old finishing move, the RamPaige.

Nia Jax made her return to WWE during last night’s post-WrestleMania episode of Monday Night RAW. She defeated NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo, utilizing a specific move on her warpath to victory. That move was former WWE Superstar Paige’s finishing move, the RamPaige. According to Paige, however, she was more than happy for her friend to adopt her former signature move.

After Jax’s match, Paige took to Twitter to share her joy at her friend’s triumphant return. She stressed how wrestlers should never use another person’s finisher unless they have permission. Paige then revealed she gave Jax full permission to start using the RamPaige, noting how she “killed it” during her return.

“You never use another persons finishing move unless it is given to you. I gave it to @NiaJaxWWE and she just killed it. I have chills. Proud moment [red heart emoji] @WWE”.

Nia Jax soon responded to Paige. She noted that it’s an honor for her to have been gifted the RamPaige as a new move in her offensive arsenal.

Jax had been away from in-ring action since April 2019 after having to undergo double knee surgery. Her return has seen her go right back to her dominant ways, perhaps leading Jax towards eventual championship contention.