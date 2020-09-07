Paige Says She’s Not Leaving Twitch & Update On WWE’s 3rd Party Ban

A fight may be brewing between WWE and its talent regarding the use of 3rd parties such as Twitch and Cameo. There is said to be a lot of uncertainty regarding what is and is not allowed as part of WWE’s ban but one noted Twitch user, Paige, says her account with the video game streaming service isn’t going anywhere.

Paige spoke on the issue during a Twitch stream over the weekend.

“Just so you guys know, this is all going to be changed. It’s gonna be changed to Saraya — my real name. We are not going to get rid of our Twitch, we are here to stay. We are not going anywhere. Twitch is our house. I’m the queen of Twitch, so there is no chance in hell we are getting rid of my stream. We’re here. We’re here to stay. No, guys, I can keep it. It’s just Saraya, just have to change it all over to Saraya. … Thank you guys for understanding. I know it’s going to be a little bit weird to get used to Saraya, but it is what it is.”

Paige switching her Twitch to her real name was addressed on Wrestling Observer Radio, however. On the show, it was noted that people backstage don’t believe that would be in keeping with WWE’s new policy.

Saraya stefani is live with the Knight Cap! Last chance to be in top 3. Winner will be announced the end of the stream! https://t.co/ao2ooInVqv — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 7, 2020

“The assumption is that Twitch is not fine,” Dave Meltzer said on the show. “I know that doing commercials for anybody is not fine, that I know. That was always going to happen, that was always going to be not fine.”

He would continue to say that talent has been told that WWE owns their real names as well.

“I know talent has been told that because when Paige switched one of her things to Saraya it was like ‘that ain’t going to fly because it’s still banned.’ So anyway, we’ll see how it all plays out,” Meltzer continued.