Paige Shares Update After Undergoing Emergency Surgery

Paige had fans worried once she revealed that she had to undergo the knife.

The former WWE Divas Champion did so when she shared a story on her official Instagram account that noted she had emergency surgery on Thursday morning.

This was done to remove an ovarian cyst. She wrote the following:

“Thank you to @ronnieradke for getting on a plane from tour and rushing to be my side. What we thought was something scarier ended up having an emergency surgery to remove a massive cyst on my ovary. Life is precious and so is my boyfriend.”

Paige’s boyfriend, Ronnie Radke, also shared the news in a tweet, as seen below:

Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn't sick I still would've canceled. so if you're mad.. don't buy another ticket to my show again

Paige provided an update to her fans on Twitter by sharing this:

Just an update. I'm fine you guys! No more pain and healthy af! Haha just another small speed bump. I'm used to it. Haha so thankful for @RonnieRadke

She has spinal stenosis, which has kept her from not being medically cleared by WWE doctors to wrestle again.

Since being out of the ring, Paige has served in various roles on WWE television. This includes being the SmackDown General Manager as well as the manager of Asuka and Kairi Sane, who are currently the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

She currently serves as an analyst on the weekly talk show on FOX Sports 1, WWE Backstage.