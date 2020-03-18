Paige Shares What Brock Lesnar Is Like Outside The Ring

Paige has shared whether the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, is as intimidating outside of the ring as he is inside of it.

Paige has shared what the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, is like backstage and away from the ring. During an interview with Inside the Ropes, she confessed that “The Beast Incarnate” is just as intimidating behind-the-scenes at first. However, once you get to know him, she shared he’s actually “very sweet.”

“No. He’s scary—he’s definitely scary when you first meet him. He is an intimidating man, for sure. He’s massive,” Paige said. “But once you get to know him, he’s also very sweet. So, like, if I’d wanted advice from him, I could go to him and he’ll be like, ‘yeah, sure I’ll give it to you.’ He’s really wonderful, too.”

Since she was unfortunately forced into retirement from in-ring action, Paige has been a General Manager for SmackDown. She also helped manage the Kabuki Warriors before their betrayal. Paige has previously expressed interest in managing other talents including “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey.

Brock Lesnar, meanwhile, is set to defend his WWE Championship against the winner of the 2020 Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre. The two will clash at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Originally intended to take place from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, WrestleMania will now emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This decision was made in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. WWE officially announced their decision to relocate ‘Mania after days of speculation following a meeting with Tampa officials last week.

They are the latest organisation forced to reschedule and postpone events due to the coronavirus. Other events, conventions, concerts and tours have been cancelled.

