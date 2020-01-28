Paige Talks How Triple H’s Recent Joke Impacted Her

Triple H cracked a joke about Paige during a recent interview. Hunter was talking about retired wrestlers returning and how having families might impact that when he made the joke about Paige.

“Paige – maybe. She probably has some (children) that she doesn’t know of,” Triple H said of Paige when asked about her potential return.

Paige recently appeared on Chasing Glory with Lillian Garcia and spoke about how the joke impacted her and her boyfriend, Ronnie Radke. Paige said that Triple H’s joke opened the door for people online to send hateful messages to her and Radke.

“After [Triple H] made that joke, which, I respect Hunter – he [has] always been respectful to me and he has always just been a gentleman, so when he made that joke, it kind of just ignited this thing where it opened the door for all these fans to attack me and take pictures, and screenshots, and videos. And then, all-of-a-sudden, it’s being sent to Ronnie and to my family and stuff like that all over again and it took me a couple of years to really get over it.”

Paige continued to talk about how the joke brought up many issues that had taken her a long time to feel better in regards to.

Paige On Triple H’s Joke

“Like I said earlier, I had to talk to four different therapists. Like, I was thinking about suicide back then. I was in a really dark place. And then, knowing that I couldn’t have kids too, so that whole joke was just bad! I was like, ‘I can’t have kids!’ And then, all-of-a-sudden, these videos are being brought up, so it was just all of this stuff, kind of like an influx of hatred just thrown at me by all these fans. And I’m just like, ‘damn, I was just getting over this, and now it all just came back again, and now I have poor Ronnie who has to be involved in all of this, and my family, again, has to be involved in this.'”

Paige continued to say that she doesn’t mind making jokes but what hurts is when it opens the door for people to bully her online.

“I don’t mind jokes. Honestly, I really don’t. Like, backstage, I’ll joke all the time. I was like, ‘you can throw these jokes at me.’ I would joke about myself. I don’t care, but if it’s in the media, then it just opens doors to strangers to do it and that’s not okay because then I feel like these people on the internet are bullying me again.”

The full interview with Paige from Lillian Garcia’s podcast can be viewed below:

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for transcriptions