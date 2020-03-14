Paige Thinks Potential In-Ring Return Is Always A Possibility

Paige isn’t giving up on the idea of a potential in-ring return.

Page was interviewed by Inside The Ropes where she talked about a wide range of topics. This includes the possibility of one day returning to action and competing in the ring.

“I think it is always a possibility one day, you can never say never,” Paige said. “It’s not going to be any time soon. That’s mostly all I can say about it, it’s really hard because I just had a neck surgery in August.

My neck is just getting healthier quicker the second time around which is crazy, I feel absolutely fantastic. So, we’ll see where it goes.”

The former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown General Manager has spinal stenosis, which has kept her from not being medically cleared by WWE doctors to wrestle again.

Previously, WWE hadn’t cleared talent to make a return to the ring with such an injury. However, WWE Hall of Famer Edge dealt with the same injury.

Now, he’s back in action as he’s slated to take on Randy Orton in a match at WrestleMania 36.

