Paige’s Statement On Her Twitch Account After WWE Take Over Report

Paige has gained quite the following on the Twitch platform and based on her recent comments, it’s something that is special to her.

The former WWE Divas Champion built up the following after she retired from being an in-ring performer and not currently being used on WWE television.

- Advertisement -

She took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to comment on what she has built on the platform. Many people thought this statement might be a reference to WWE’s new edict on third party activity. She wrote the following:

“Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans. A place where people can go and feel some positivity and little bit of normalcy. Fun. Interactive. Non judgemental. Charitable place. I’m proud of what I built with my fan base.”

Of course, Vince McMahon sent out a reminder to wrestlers this week about how they had until October 2nd to cease all unauthorized third party activity.

This is where McMahon told that repeated violations may result in potential fines, suspensions, or terminations. It has since been reported that the company plans to take over the Twitch accounts created by talents in four weeks as they will own those accounts.

The problem that wrestlers have with this is that while they will receive a percentage of the revenue, it will count against the pay from their downside guarantees.