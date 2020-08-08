Saturday, August 8, 2020

Pat McAfee Comments On Upcoming Match At TakeOver XXX

Pat McAfee is scheduled to take on Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX.

By Ian Carey

Pat McAfee recently appeared on ESPN’s Get Up and spoke about his upcoming match at TakeOver XXX against Adam Cole.

“2 weeks away, SummerSlam weekend, NXT TakeOver XXX Saturday night,” McAfee said. “I got 2 weeks to prepare for this guy who has been wrestling for 12 years.”

McAfee punted Adam Cole in the head on last week’s NXT. The former NXT Champion appeared to have been knocked out by the blow.

“Getting to do this is going to be awesome,” he continued. “It’s going to be a dream come true.”

McAfee then continued to talk about having had some wrestling training. He has a wrestling ring up at his house and has trained with Rip Rogers.

“One night when I was a little bit intoxicated I bought a wrestling ring, a full-sized wrestling ring and I put it in my barn. It showed up at my house a couple of months later, I’d forgot that I bought it. I sent that thing up and I’ve ran the ropes a couple of times, I’ve taken a couple of bumps. I’ve trained with a guy named Rip Rogers.”

“I have to not look like an idiot like the Saturday Night Live guys that have gotten in there before.”

McAfee’s comments can be heard in the player below:

