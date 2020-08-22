Saturday, August 22, 2020

Pat McAfee on ‘Disrespectful Outsiders’ in WWE, Takes a Shot at Tyson Fury

By Jake Jeremy
Triple H and Pat McAfee

Former NFL star and WWE/NXT analyst Pat McAfee recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The Superstar Kicker will be taking on NXT’s Adam Cole on Saturday night’s NXT Takeover XXX event.

Pat McAfee began the interview on Busted Open by talking up his credentials as a pro wrestling fan and his genuine love of WWE. “Just like most wrestling fans, I would assume, when I watch and I’d see the ‘outsider’ come in? You KNOW when they were just taking advantage of a marketing opportunity with the WWE” McAfee stated.

Pat McAfee on ‘Outsiders’

“And there is no work put in, they look disgusting in the ring” McAfee would continue; before referencing the appearance of Colin Jost and Michael Che at WrestleMania.

Jost and Che (of SNL fame) appeared at WrestleMania 35 in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, with Jost being the last to be eliminated by Braun Strowman. It’s also the event where Pat McAfee would appear on the pre-show in ‘tuxedo shorts,’ which angered Michael Cole and led to the longtime WWE announcer berating McAfee, believing that he was being ‘disrespectful’ to the spectacle of WrestleMania.

“I mean I’ll never forget when I was at that WrestleMania getting chewed out by Michael Cole for having tuxedo shorts on” McAfee continued. “I saw the two stooges from Saturday Night Live walk in and the motherf*ckers look like they couldn’t even jump if they had to. They’re in a Wrestlemania match and it was just a completely disrespectful thing to the business.”

Pat McAfee would also have some choice words for an actual top athlete who performed in WWE. “Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King? One of the greatest boxers of all time. I didn’t think his performance in the ring was that good either in the wrestling business.”

McAfee would finish by re-iterating how he intends on not disrespecting the business when he faces Adam Cole at Takeover XXX. “You have this long standing history of these outsiders coming in, and in my eyes? I thought they were disrespecting the business, because there was zero effort. There was really no buying into it, there was no selling, there’s none of that.”

Do you agree with Pat McAfee? Let us know in the comments

