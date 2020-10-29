Friday, October 30, 2020

Pat McAfee On Internet Wrestling Fans: “They’ve Ruined Something That I Loved”

Pat McAfee says internet wrestling fans are toxic and terrible.

By Ian Carey

Pat McAfee revealed that Pete Dunne has joined his stable in NXT. The group also consists of the NXT tag team champions, Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan. McAfee posted a clip from The Pat McAfee Show on social media recently where he talks about the events from last night’s Halloween Havoc.

“I’ve decided yep I’m just going to go ahead and continue to take over the wrestling business,” McAfee said. He would continue to say that fans will hate that he’s going to take over NXT on Wednesday nights. He then took some shots at the internet wrestling community.

“The people that are going to hate it is literally the worst community on the internet, and it’s the internet wrestling community. I think these people are the worst humans on Earth. They’ve ruined something that I’ve loved, wrestling is something that I’ve loved. These fans, though, are so toxic and terrible, they’re bums in every sense of the word.”

McAfee’s new stable in NXT appears to be building to a big team vs team match with the Undisputed Era.

McAfee posted a clip of him talking about NXT in the Tweet below:

