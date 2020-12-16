Pat McAfee Receives High Praise From WWE Hall Of Famer

NXT’s Pat McAfee has received high praise from WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Speaking with ESPN.com, Austin revealed how he believes McAfee is currently “slaying everybody” on the black-and-gold brand.

“Hey man, he puts it all on the line, he’s going for it. I think his verbal skills, he’s slaying everybody, but he’s not afraid to go out there and put it all on the line,” Austin said. “You wouldn’t expect it from a guy who goes out there and kicks a football, but Pat McAfee is bada**. I think he’s doing a really good job. I’d give him a solid A.”

Pat McAfee recently participated at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. McAfee and his teammates Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan faced off against the Undisputed Era. The two teams clashed in a WarGames matchup, with the Undisputed Era eventually emerging victorious.

McAfee has yet to reappear on NXT programming since NXT TakeOver: WarGames. He has, however, suggested that his issues with Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era are far from over.

Steve Austin’s USA Network show, Straight Up Steve Austin, is set to return to screens in January. It was recently confirmed that Charlotte Flair would be a guest on an upcoming episode.