Pat McAfee Reveals His Contractual Status With WWE After Takeover: XXX Debut

While Adam Cole won their bout at the NXT Takeover: XXX event, Pat McAfee managed to impress everyone with his performance and many believed that he stole the show during his in-ring debut for WWE.

Since then people have been wondering if the former NFL player will return to WWE ring in the future and it appears that the young star is not sure about his future either.

- Advertisement -

McAfee was asked about his plans during his ESPN interview and answering the question, the former Football Punter said that he is not 100% sure. He then revealed that he is not under contract with the company for another match:

“I’m not 100% sure what’s going to happen. I’m not under contract to do anything else with Mr. H. I assume he and I will talk about this at some point because I heard his comments in the press conference afterward, which were very nice.”

Pat continued by explaining that before the PPV he was in the mindset of worrying about the show and letting everything else sort itself out. McAfee claimed that he will feel good if he never gets in the ring again:

“But for me, all I was worried about was that match at NXT TakeOver: XXX and then I’ll let everything else kind of sort itself out. And I think that’s where I’m at right now. I feel good. If I never get in the ring again, I’ll be very thankful for the opportunity and I’ll be proud of it.”

Though he also said that if something pops up which is right, he wouldn’t mind returning to the ring. Pat McAfee said that he has only started thinking about it in the last few days and he still has no idea what the future holds for him.

While the Football analyst is saying that he is not sure about his future, WWE offering him a contract looks inevitable and it would be interesting to see if McAfee will accept the offer.