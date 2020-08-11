Pat McAfee Shares Training Footage Ahead Of NXT TakeOver: XXX Match

Pat McAfee is getting ready to make his pro wrestling debut and will do it on a big stage in WWE.

McAfee is slated to take on Adam Cole in a singles match at the NXT TakeOver: XXX event. He took to his Twitter account where he shared footage of him training inside of the ring.

McAfee captioned the video, “Hey [Adam Cole] … You got 12 days to figure out how you’re gonna explain to the “wrestling community” how you lost to an “outsider.” There’s levels to this #NXT.”

As seen below, the footage features him doing a few moonsaults off the top rope and a standing moonsault on the mat. At one point, he did a senton from the top rope and a running leap to the top turnbuckle.

The video ends with him telling Cole that he would eat him for breakfast. Check it out here:

Hey @AdamColePro… You got 12 days to figure out how you’re gonna explain to the “wrestling community” how you lost to an “outsider”



It all started when Cole was a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” and things got heated between the two men.

Fast forward to last week’s episode of NXT, Cole, and McAfee got into an exchange of words that got heated to the point where they had to be separated. Pat laid him out with a kick to the head.