Pat McAfee Talks Initial Backlash From Fans Over Wrestling At NXT TakeOver: XXX

With his WWE in-ring debut in the books, Pat McAfee has opened up about the experience.

The former NFL punter took on former NXT Champion Adam Cole in a singles match at this past Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: XXX event. Cole went over in the contest, but many fans praised McAfee for his performance.

McAfee spoke about the initial backlash that he received from WWE fans when the match was first booked.

“As soon as Mr. H made this a match at TakeOver, I saw a lot of people on the internet just start burying me. I was getting buried by people that I thought I was a part of their community. I follow all the dirt sheets. I follow all the big time people, because I am a wrestling fan.

And I’m just watching all these people just bury me. I’m like, ‘man, you guys have no idea!’ Honestly. Now, the cliche about punters and kickers is they’re not very athletic, obviously. And all that stuff. But I think if you just watch not even half of a game of my career, I’m a little bit different than I think a lot of people. I hoped that a lot of people got to see that. Although I wanted this thing to end quick, I think we had a hell of a show out there.”

It should be noted that McAfee stated that he’s unsure if he’ll wrestle again due to his schedule. There’s also been no word on whether WWE has plans to work with him again as an in-ring talent.