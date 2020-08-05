Pat McAfee To Continue Adam Cole Feud On Tonight’s WWE NXT

Pat McAfee has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

Earlier today Adam Cole made a tweet about hearing some interesting news.

“Just heard some really interesting news. If he is that serious about fixing this, then count me in,” he wrote.

It was believed that this may have had something to do with the Cole vs. McAfee rivalry, which began back in 2018 at a NXT house show. McAfee later announced that he will be appearing on tonight’s NXT episode, and WWE has since confirmed the appearance.

McAfee and Cole are set to appear tonight for a follow-up to the recent incident on The Pat McAfee Show. For those who missed it, Cole appeared on McAfee’s podcast last month and stormed off the set after things got heated between the two, and Cole shoved one of McAfee’s hosts to the ground.

McAfee, a former NFL player turned podcaster & sports analyst, revealed on Instagram that he is leaving his honeymoon to confront Cole on tonight’s show. He was just married this past Saturday.

“Wifey just gave us the go ahead.. About to take a mid honeymoon daytrip to clear up some drama in my life,” McAfee wrote in the following Instagram post. He continued, “Well.. sometimes a little face to face conversation in the middle of a honeymoon is exactly what is needed to clear up some drama.”

It will be interesting to see what goes down between McAfee and Cole on tonight’s show. Cole was expected to be ringside for the championship match that will see Imperium defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era.

Cole has been out of the main event scene since losing the NXT Championship to Keith Lee in early July. The Undisputed Era made a statement last week by attacking Imperium, which led to tonight’s championship match. Cole announced then that they were reminding everyone how NXT still belongs to The Undisputed Era.

Here is the updated card for tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network:

* Pat McAfee appears to confront Adam Cole

* Imperium defends the NXT Tag Team Championships against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

* Shane Thorne vs. Bronson Reed

* NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grime in a non-title match

* Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai

* Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ridge Holland in a Triple Threat qualifier for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Takeover: XXX