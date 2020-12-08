Pat McAfee Wears Neck Brace After WarGames Match, Teases WWE NXT Future

Pat McAfee is selling the damage he suffered while working the main event of Sunday’s WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames event.

The headliner saw The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly) defeat McAfee, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

McAfee was sporting a neck brace on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday for what he called precautionary reasons.

“Hell of a match, my guys and I ended up losing to the scumbags that are Undisputed ERA. And I’m not happy about it.”

McAfee noted that he was awaiting test results he had done earlier in the day regarding his neck. He joked that he felt like his body was broken this morning to the point where he couldn’t get out of bed, couldn’t walk or move much at all.

“So, not an overreaction. This is my life now, okay? And although we did not get the W, I will let you know we did not go down without a fight. And the next time we get our hands on them, they’ll be the ones wearing the neck braces.”

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when McAfee will be back on NXT TV. After his first pro wrestling match, the former NFL punter took several weeks off before returning.

Undisputed Era Wins Men’s WarGames Match