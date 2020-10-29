Pat McAfee’s New Stable Forms at NXT Halloween Havoc

A new stable formed on Wednesday’s special Halloween Havoc edition of NXT TV.

Pat McAfee, accompanied by Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, cut a promo about hiring Ridge Holland to take out The Undisputed Era. When Ridge Holland was injured, he hired Burch and Lorcan to carry on with the mission.

Kyle O’Reilly came out with a steel chair, followed by Pete Dunne. With Dunne and O’Reilly staring down McAfee & company, Dunne turned on O’Reilly by attacking him with a steel chair. Dunne has aligned himself McAfee and this dangerous new faction.

Don’t be surprised if we see these two groups square off inside War Games at the next NXT Takeover event.

