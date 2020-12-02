Pat Patterson Passes Away At 79

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has passed away. He was 79.

Patterson was a one of a kind trailblazer whose professional wrestling career spanned six decades. After a storied in-ring career that included him becoming the first-ever WWE Intercontinental Champion, Patterson transitioned to a prominent role behind the scenes. He is credited with creating the Royal Rumble match. He was part of Vince McMahon’s inner circle and a beloved figure in the industry. In 2016, he released his autobiography, Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE.

SEScoops extends our condolences to the family and friends of Pat Patterson. For more on Patterson’s life and wrestling career, visit WWE.com.

- Advertisement -

Reactions to Pat Patterson’s passing:

No words can describe what he gave to us. His body as an in-ring performer, his mind as a storyteller, and his spirit as a beloved member of our large @WWE family. I will miss him for so many reasons… it’s never goodbye, it’s see ya down the road. Love you, Pat. Abooze — Triple H (@TripleH) December 2, 2020

#RIPPatPatterson I’m deeply grateful to have grown up with @wwe Hall of Famer, the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, the father of the #RoyalRumble and the first openly gay wrestler of his generation. Thank you for teaching me how to not take it all so seriously. Abooze ?? — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 2, 2020

I can not express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson. A true member of my family, mentor and dear friend.

I love you Pat.

God speed. pic.twitter.com/FdaAFnsw8m — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) December 2, 2020

Loss is incredibly difficult. Those we love are only truly gone if we stop caring. Pat Patterson lived life as it should be lived with passion, love and purpose. He helped so many and always entertained with a story or joke. He will live on in my life always. Love you Patrick. — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 2, 2020

A major loss for the @WWE family today. Pat worked alongside my family for years and was always invested in my success.

Brilliant mind for the business and always ready to make a joke … at your expense!

Rest In Peace, Pat. God bless. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 2, 2020

Just heard of the passing this morning if the great, Pat Patterson.



True legend of the pro wrestling business.



A wonderful mentor who taught me so much.

RIP old friend. ? pic.twitter.com/t61R9yCze1 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 2, 2020

Saddened to hear the news about Pat Patterson. Coming to WWE in 2002 was a “unique” situation. Pat was one of the first to go out of his way and genuinely make me feel at home. We shared many hours, stories, and yes a cocktail or 2. RIP Pat. You did it your way. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) December 2, 2020

A Great Wrestler, He And Ray Were Second To None, A Fabulous Mind, Caring And Thoughtful, Always Had A Smile On His Face. Just To List A Few Of Many! The Last Thing I Can Remember Him Saying To Me Is “She Is So Damn Good Ricky, Are You Sure She Is Your Daughter?” RIP Pat! ?? pic.twitter.com/KHzabO7v7G — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 2, 2020

RIP ?? Pat was a staple. Always came to NXT. Loved the women’s matches. He will be missed. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 2, 2020

I can’t believe it…



I’ll really miss you, Pat. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 2, 2020

Sad to hear about the death of Pat Patterson, a real icon in the wrestling business and an underappreciated key figure in the success of Vince K. McMahon. Creative was markedly better when he was heavily involved. — Todd Martin (@ToddMartinMMA) December 2, 2020