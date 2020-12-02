Pat Patterson Passes Away At 79

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has passed away. He was 79.
Patterson was a one of a kind trailblazer whose professional wrestling career spanned six decades. After a storied in-ring career that included him becoming the first-ever WWE Intercontinental Champion, Patterson transitioned to a prominent role behind the scenes. He is credited with creating the Royal Rumble match. He was part of Vince McMahon’s inner circle and a beloved figure in the industry. In 2016, he released his autobiography, Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE.
SEScoops extends our condolences to the family and friends of Pat Patterson. For more on Patterson’s life and wrestling career, visit WWE.com.
Reactions to Pat Patterson’s passing: