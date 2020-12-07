Monday, December 7, 2020
“Pat Patterson Was Never Out of Touch With Wrestling” – Bully Ray

The WWE Hall of Famer pays tribute to Pat Patterson

By Jake Jeremy
Pat Patterson
Pat Patterson (Photo: WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the passing of Pat Patterson. The first ever Intercontinental Champion was a massively important member of WWE’s backstage personnel before he passed, and Bully Ray would celebrate the achievements one of Vince McMahon’s right hand men.

Patterson passed away last week at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy of greatness not just in-ring, but also having created the likes of the Royal Rumble match.

“That’s what Pat Patterson was…I referred to him as a genius, on my social media, when it came to finishes” Bully Ray began on Busted Open. “He understood psychology and you know sometimes the older you get in the wrestling business? Maybe you can get a little out of touch.”

“What’s the one complaint that we hear about Vince McMahon sometimes? He’s out of touch” Bully Ray would continue. “Pat Patterson was never out of touch. Pat was able to apply everything that he knew to any talents, especially the younger ones.”

Fans and critics alike have been vocal about Vince McMahon being ‘out of touch.’ One of the more egregious acts of this was when Roman Reigns proclaimed “suffering succotash!” This took place during his feud with Seth Rollins in 2015.

Bully would also discuss how Patterson was able to help ‘mold’ some of the up and coming talents in WWE. “It’s the younger up and coming talent that became big stars that Pat was helping to mold. So I have nothing but great things to say about Pat.”

Patterson was of course also a minor but ever present part of the Attitude Era. As one of Mr McMahon’s ‘stooges,’ Patterson and Gerald Brisco would help (hilariously) to foil some of WWE’s biggest babyfaces.

