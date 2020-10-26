Paul Heyman Comments On Relationship With Samoan Family Dynasty

In the late 1980s, Paul Heyman managed the Samoan Swat Team of Fatu and Samu in WCW. The team would later win WWF tag team titles as the Headshrinkers. Fatu would later be dubbed Rikishi and is the father of Jimmy & Jey Uso in WWE.

Following last night’s Hell in a Cell PPV, Paul Heyman commented on his history with the Anoa’i/Fatu wrestling dynasty:

Atn @WWEUniverse: Let's be very clear. I respect #RomanReigns' father #Sika and his Uncle #Afa and every member of his family, who were very good to me when they had no reason to be good to me except they appreciated my passion for this business. But business IS business! #Samoan — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 14, 2018

Afa and Sika appeared on the stage following Roman Reigns’ victory over Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell. They presented him with a traditional lei and embraced him as the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso Feud

With Jey Uso saying “I Quit” last night at Hell in a Cell, him and his brother must now recognized Reigns as the Tribal Chief. Jey Uso recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about the feud with his cousin.

“We showing you real emotion, we showing you feeling. You can put the Fiend with Roman, you can put Seth Rollins with Roman, whoever, whatever, whatever top guy they got, put him with Roman, I guaran-damn-tee you, uce, they didn’t pull out emotion, they didn’t pull out real feeling, they didn’t pull out storytelling the way me and uce did that thing.”

“Tell me you didn’t feel like you were watching a damn movie, you forgot you were watching wrestling,” he continued.

