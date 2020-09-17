Paul Heyman Discusses His New Role In WWE

Paul Heyman was released from his role as Executive Director of RAW this summer. He has since returned alongside Roman Reigns on Smackdown. Reigns then captured the WWE Universal Championship at Payback. Heyman spoke to SI.com about his new role in WWE recently.

“It’s an opportunity 33 years into my performing career to completely redefine, reimagine and reinvent myself,” Heyman said. “I’m now the special counsel to the tribal chief, a role I’ve never played.”

- Advertisement -

“I’ve been a manager. I’ve been an agent. I’ve been an advocate. I’ve been the CEO of the Dangerous Alliance. I’ve been an executive producer in ECW. I’ve been the executive director of Monday Night Raw. I’ve been the general manager of multiple brands. This is a completely different role for me. That’s the way I look at it and approach it, and it’s a completely different dynamic than I’ve ever had with any other talent.”

Roman Reigns returned to WWE for the first time since the pandemic at SummerSlam. He attacked the Fiend and Braun Strowman. Reigns would then align with Heyman on Smackdown before winning the title at Payback.

The full interview can be read here.