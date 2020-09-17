Thursday, September 17, 2020

Paul Heyman Discusses His New Role In WWE

Paul Heyman recently defined his role alongside Roman Reigns on WWE Smackdown.

By Ian Carey
Roman Reigns Paul Heyman
Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman was released from his role as Executive Director of RAW this summer. He has since returned alongside Roman Reigns on Smackdown. Reigns then captured the WWE Universal Championship at Payback. Heyman spoke to SI.com about his new role in WWE recently.

“It’s an opportunity 33 years into my performing career to completely redefine, reimagine and reinvent myself,” Heyman said. “I’m now the special counsel to the tribal chief, a role I’ve never played.”

- Advertisement -

“I’ve been a manager. I’ve been an agent. I’ve been an advocate. I’ve been the CEO of the Dangerous Alliance. I’ve been an executive producer in ECW. I’ve been the executive director of Monday Night Raw. I’ve been the general manager of multiple brands. This is a completely different role for me. That’s the way I look at it and approach it, and it’s a completely different dynamic than I’ve ever had with any other talent.”

Roman Reigns returned to WWE for the first time since the pandemic at SummerSlam. He attacked the Fiend and Braun Strowman. Reigns would then align with Heyman on Smackdown before winning the title at Payback.

The full interview can be read here.

Trending Articles

WWE

Retribution Members Identified

Retribution has been wreaking havoc on WWE televisions for several weeks now. After various theories among fans about who...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (9/16): Parking Lot Fight, Jon Moxley & Lance Archer

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to the takeaways below, Matt Hatt was attacked backstage during tonight's...
Read more
NXT

Wade Barrett Reveals The Length Of His New WWE Contract

Wade Barrett is back in WWE and he has signed a new full-time contract with the company to replace Mauro Ranallo on...
Read more
AEW

Renee Young On If Her Relationship With Jon Moxley Impacted Her WWE Career

Former WWE on-air talent, Renee Young, has opened up on her relationship with AEW's Jon Moxley. She addressed whether their relationship had...
Read more
AEW

AJ Styles Confirms He Negotiated With AEW Last Year

SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has confirmed that he had discussions with All Elite Wrestling last year when his WWE contract was set...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Dynamite & NXT Viewership For Sep. 16th

The Wednesday Night War resumed this week after a one month hiatus due to preemptions. AEW Dynamite once again scored a big...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paul Heyman Discusses His New Role In WWE

Paul Heyman was released from his role as Executive Director of RAW this summer. He has since returned alongside Roman Reigns on...
Read more
Wrestling News

Matt Riddle’s Legal Team Files Civil Suit Against His Accuser

Matt Riddle's legal team recently withdrew a cyberstalking injunction against a woman who accused him of sexual assault. Riddle's lawyer released a...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan, Mick Foley, & Others Comment On AEW Parking Lot Brawl

Last night's edition of AEW Dynamite concluded with a Parking Lot Brawl between the Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz. Many wrestling...
Read more
AEW

Thunder Rosa Discusses Her Potential Future In AEW

NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has talked about her future in All Elite Wrestling during an interview with SportsKeeda.
Read more
AEW

Tony Schiavone On WWE’s ‘Sketchy’ Offer Before He Signed With AEW

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone has opened up about WWE approaching him prior to signing with AEW. Schiavone shared his story...
Read more
Wrestling News

AJ Styles Reflects On Survivor Series Matchup Against Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has reflected on his feud with "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar during a recent Twitch stream. The two...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho: Wednesday Night War Is ‘Embarrassing For NXT’

Chris Jericho has claimed it is "embarrassing" for WWE to continue to air its black-and-gold brand NXT against AEW Dynamite every Wednesday...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mike Bennett Talks ‘Horrible’ First Impression He Gave at WWE

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Formerly Mike Kanellis, Bennett would discuss a number of topics from...
Read more
WWE

Chris Jericho Comments On Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn

Chris Jericho is known to be the guy who always has his figure on the pulse of the wrestling business and he...
Read more
WWE

Trish Stratus On If She Will Be Interested In Match With Sasha Banks

Trish Stratus has previously teased a potential match with the Boss Sasha Banks and she talked about it once again, during a...
Read more
NXT

Wade Barrett Reveals The Length Of His New WWE Contract

Wade Barrett is back in WWE and he has signed a new full-time contract with the company to replace Mauro Ranallo on...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC