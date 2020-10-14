Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Paul Heyman Discusses Why He Was Removed As WWE RAW Executive Director

Paul Heyman didn't want another bad exit from WWE

By Andrew Ravens
VInce McMahon has relived Paul Heyman
VInce McMahon has relived Paul Heyman from his duties at Raw.

Paul Heyman was interviewed this week for ESPN’s Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

One of the first questions that came up was his removal as the Executive Director of WWE RAW. The change happened earlier this year as Heyman had been overseeing the creative for the RAW brand until Vince McMahon decided to make a change and Heyman was pulled from that role. 

“I served at the pleasure of the Chairman Vince McMahon and there came a day I was no longer at the pleasure of the Chairman Vince McMahon. When I took the role of Executive Director, I made an agreement with Vince McMahon, I want this job as long as every morning Vince McMahon woke up, he said thank God or whatever deity he subscribes to Paul Heyman is looking after the store on Raw. And the day that Vince McMahon didn’t wake up and feel that way, I didn’t want the job anymore.”

He stated that he’s been in a similar role where McMahon wasn’t happy with him and it was a miserable existence. He said he didn’t want that. 

“Apparently on that day on that given time and given moment, Vince didn’t wake up that morning thanking whatever deity he subscribes to that Paul Heyman was in charge of Raw. We left with a smile, a handshake, and a hug. Absolutely no harsh feelings and actually better feelings about each other because of the way that it ended because it’s ended miserably before.”

Heyman said that proof of his exit is a positive thing as it came down to McMahon’s comments on an earnings call shortly after the move was made. He recalled McMahon stating that he thought Heyman did a great job instead of saying something like they needed someone with a new vision. 

“My run in terms of serving at the pleasure of the chairman was up and then this opportunity presented itself both for me, for Roman and for WWE and we all jumped on it.”

After a few months of Heyman being on the sidelines, he was paired with Roman Reigns. 

