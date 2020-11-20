Friday, November 20, 2020

Paul Heyman: Drew McIntyre Is A ‘God Sent To WWE’ Who Will Always Hold The ‘Secondary Championship’

Paul Heyman has described the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as a "god sent to WWE."

By Steve Russell
Drew McIntyre
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Paul Heyman has described WWE Champion Drew McIntrye as a “god sent to WWE” during a recent interview with talkSPORT ahead of Sunday’s Survivor Series event.

Despite his high praise, however, Heyman stressed how McIntyre will always be the “biggest Superstar with the secondary championship.”

“The problem here is that Drew McIntyre is a god sent to WWE. A magnificent performer. A tremendous human being. A fantastic representative of the WWE brand,” Heyman explained. “He will end up with a championship reign that will be deserving of the Mount Rushmore of championship reigns.”

Heyman stated how the issue lies in McIntyre being the right guy, at the right place, but at the wrong time.

He explained his thought process, sharing how ” Drew McIntyre is always going to be the biggest superstar with the secondary championship because it’s not the championship that makes the man, it’s the man that makes the championship.”

According to Heyman, the “biggest single Superstar” in WWE right now is Roman Reigns. He believes that come this Sunday at Survivor Series, Reigns will demonstrate why he is the “most important champion” in WWE.

Paul Heyman shared how, as great as Drew McIntyre is, the WWE Champion will have to accept that he is simply secondary to the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

McIntyre recently defeated Randy Orton for the WWE Championship on Monday Night Raw. This victory means he will face off against Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion matchup this Sunday at Survivor Series. Paul Heyman is set to accompany Reigns to ringside.

ViatalkSPORT

