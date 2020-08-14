Paul Heyman Makes First Appearance Since Removal From WWE Creative Team

Paul Heyman spent from June 2019 to June 2020 as the Executive Director of WWE RAW. Since his removal, WWE has consolidated its writing teams with Bruce Prichard serving as the head. Heyman has since made his first appearance since being removed from the WWE creative team. He appeared in a video to promote the new WWE Battlegrounds video game.

The video game is set to be released on September 18th, 2020. There will be no WWE 2K21 game released this year.

“The world of WWE is your battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in outlandish interactive environments around the world,” reads a description of the game.

RAW Ratings Since Paul Heyman’s Departure

The ratings for RAW increased for 2 weeks after Heyman was removed from the creative team. They have since fallen to numbers below what they had been during Heyman’s time as Executive Director of the brand.

June 7th, 2020 was the last RAW with Heyman in charge. It did 1.737 million viewers and a 0.52 in the key demo. Typical ratings for the show in his last couple of months in charge hovered around the same numbers. RAW ratings in July then slipped to around 1.6 million and below a 0.5 in the key demo. They have increased the last two weeks, however, with numbers again hovering around 1.7 million viewers and a 0.5 in the key demo.