Paul Heyman Names WWE Star Who He Thinks Is Future Of Women’s Division

Paul Heyman is a big fan of Bianca Belair and during a recent episode of WWE Talking Smack, he shared his take about “the EST of WWE.”

Heyman co-hosted the show alongside Kayla Braxton and Belair was a guest on the show that aired Saturday morning on the WWE Network. This is where Heyman let her know how much he respects what she can bring to the future of WWE.

- Advertisement -

“I would be remiss if I don’t also let Bianca know, and I think she knows this quite well, You’re the future of the women’s division and [future is] a word that is thrown around here a lot, but you are. You are an athlete with amazing credentials.

You bring those credentials and that credibility to WWE. What you do is truly worthy of the tagline ‘the EST of WWE.’ I am in awe of the magnitude of your talent. You know, my feelings about The Street Profits. Those same feelings of admiration are bestowed upon you as well and I think that you know that.”

On the most recent episode of WWE Talking Smack, ?@HeymanHustle? let ?@BiancaBelairWWE? know that he is in awe of what she brings to the table and he considers her the future of WWE. pic.twitter.com/9b0Q3i2DLd — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) November 28, 2020

WWE called up Belair from NXT to Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 36. This was during Heyman’s tenure as executive director of RAW. Since that time, Heyman is no longer in this role as he was replaced by Bruce Prichard.

During this year’s Draft, Belair was moved over to Friday Night SmackDown from Monday Night RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft. She has picked up victories.

Bianca Belair On When She Found Out About Her WrestleMania Debut