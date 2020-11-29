Saturday, November 28, 2020

Paul Heyman Names WWE Star Who He Thinks Is Future Of Women’s Division

Paul Heyman is a big fan of Bianca Belair

By Andrew Ravens
Paul Heyman. Image Credit: WWE.com
Paul Heyman. Image Credit: WWE.com

Paul Heyman is a big fan of Bianca Belair and during a recent episode of WWE Talking Smack, he shared his take about “the EST of WWE.” 

Heyman co-hosted the show alongside Kayla Braxton and Belair was a guest on the show that aired Saturday morning on the WWE Network. This is where Heyman let her know how much he respects what she can bring to the future of WWE.

- Advertisement -

“I would be remiss if I don’t also let Bianca know, and I think she knows this quite well, You’re the future of the women’s division and [future is] a word that is thrown around here a lot, but you are. You are an athlete with amazing credentials. 

You bring those credentials and that credibility to WWE. What you do is truly worthy of the tagline ‘the EST of WWE.’ I am in awe of the magnitude of your talent. You know, my feelings about The Street Profits. Those same feelings of admiration are bestowed upon you as well and I think that you know that.”

WWE called up Belair from NXT to Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 36. This was during Heyman’s tenure as executive director of RAW. Since that time, Heyman is no longer in this role as he was replaced by Bruce Prichard. 

During this year’s Draft, Belair was moved over to Friday Night SmackDown from Monday Night RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft. She has picked up victories.

Bianca Belair On When She Found Out About Her WrestleMania Debut

ViaFightful

Latest News

WWE

The Godfather Talks BSK Reunion At Survivor Series

Survivor Series 2020 was billed as the Undertaker's "Final Farewell" and many legends from the past were there to help celebrate. One of The...
Read more
Wrestling News

Liv Morgan Says First Riott Squad Incarnation Was Disbanded Too Quickly

On Sunday, the documentary "Liv Forever" will air on the WWE Network. 26-year-old Liv Morgan first signed with WWE in 2014. As of late,...
Read more
Impact

Impact Wrestling Filming Multiple Endings At Recent Tapings

Impact Wrestling has reportedly been trying to keep their options as open as possible lately concerning its storylines. According to a report from Fightful...
Read more
Wrestling News

Kevin Nash Starring In Pandemic-Themed Movie “COVID-19 Invasion”

Kevin Nash has performed in many films and TV shows throughout his acting career. He has a starring role in the film "COVID-19 Invasion"...
Read more
Wrestling News

Rick Steiner’s Son Receives WWE Tryout

Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, received a WWE tryout recently. Rechsteiner was signed to the Baltimore Ravens...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC