Paul Heyman On How He Feels About His Time As The Executive Director Of Raw

Paul Heyman’s time as the Executive Director of Raw will be remembered for the rise of a younger generation of talent and the wrestling veteran is said to be responsible for bringing talents such as Murphy into the spotlight.

The former ECW owner had an interview with TalkSport.com recently where he talked about a number of things and also opened up about his time as the head of the Red Brand.

- Advertisement -

Heyman first said that he is one of those people who enjoys the behind the scene aspect of wrestling as he does the on camera aspects. He went on to claim that working as the Executive Director of Raw was a career highlight for him:

“Working as the executive director of RAW was a career highlight for me. I enjoyed every single solitary minute of the job and the biggest reason I enjoyed it so much was because I got to work with so many insanely talented people, such as the names you mentioned.

I’m very proud of your accomplishments and very proud of the individuals themselves for the success that they have all achieved” said Paul Heyman, “through the greatness of the performances that they overdelivered.”

Apart from this, the associate of the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns also talked about the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, calling him ‘a god sent to WWE’ who will always be holding the secondary championship in the company.

Paul Heyman was appointed the Executive Director of Raw in June 2019. He stayed in the role for almost a year before being relieved from the position in June earlier this year.