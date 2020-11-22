Sunday, November 22, 2020

Paul Heyman On How He Feels About His Time As The Executive Director Of Raw

Paul Heyman weighs in on his time as the head of the Red Brand

By Anutosh Bajpai
Paul Heyman. Image Credit: WWE.com
Paul Heyman. Image Credit: WWE.com

Paul Heyman’s time as the Executive Director of Raw will be remembered for the rise of a younger generation of talent and the wrestling veteran is said to be responsible for bringing talents such as Murphy into the spotlight.

The former ECW owner had an interview with TalkSport.com recently where he talked about a number of things and also opened up about his time as the head of the Red Brand.

- Advertisement -

Heyman first said that he is one of those people who enjoys the behind the scene aspect of wrestling as he does the on camera aspects. He went on to claim that working as the Executive Director of Raw was a career highlight for him:

“Working as the executive director of RAW was a career highlight for me. I enjoyed every single solitary minute of the job and the biggest reason I enjoyed it so much was because I got to work with so many insanely talented people, such as the names you mentioned.

I’m very proud of your accomplishments and very proud of the individuals themselves for the success that they have all achieved” said Paul Heyman, “through the greatness of the performances that they overdelivered.”

Apart from this, the associate of the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns also talked about the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, calling him ‘a god sent to WWE’ who will always be holding the secondary championship in the company.

Paul Heyman was appointed the Executive Director of Raw in June 2019. He stayed in the role for almost a year before being relieved from the position in June earlier this year.

Trending Articles

WWE

The Undertaker On Who Should Have Ended The Streak Instead

A lot of people still believe that Brock Lesnar was not the right choice to end the undefeated WrestleMania streak of The Undertaker and...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/20): Reigns & McIntyre, Murphy vs. Rollins

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series this Sunday. In...
Read more
WWE

Bully Ray Talks Aleister Black WWE Career after Zelina Vega’s Release

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Zelina Vega’s release from WWE. Thea Trinidad/Vega’s release came as...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk & Former WWE Writer Mock WWE Hiring New Lead Writer

WWE has a job advertisement out at the moment looking for a new lead writer. Both former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz and CM Punk...
Read more
WWE

Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Started Scripting Promos In WWE

WWE is often criticized for scripting the promos and matches of the superstars and during a recent interview, Chris Jericho revealed why Vince McMahon...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Kenny Omega Reveals He Has Been Working Through Injury To Avoid Surgery

Kenny Omega is getting ready for what's arguably one of the biggest matches in the history of AEW against the World Champion Jon Moxley...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre On Possibly Bringing Back His Old Theme Song

The old 'Broken Dreams' theme song of Drew McIntyre is considered to be one of the best themes in the history of the company...
Read more
WWE

Paul Heyman On How He Feels About His Time As The Executive Director Of Raw

Paul Heyman's time as the Executive Director of Raw will be remembered for the rise of a younger generation of talent and the wrestling...
Read more
WWE

TJP On What He Told Vince McMahon Before Leaving WWE

TJP has been wrestling since he was 13 and his career of over two decades the high flying star has wrestled for many big...
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks On Which Stars She Is Excited To Face After Title Victory

Sasha Banks is currently in her first reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion after winning the title at the Hell In A Cell event...
Read more
AEW

Jim Ross On AEW Role: “It’s My Last Gig In Pro Wrestling”

Jim Ross has been a part of the wrestling business for more than 4 decades and he continues to provide his services in his...
Read more
WWE

Lana Opens Up About Dealing With Mental Health Struggles This Year

The WWE Network released the Chronicle episode on Lana that follows the WWE star around and covers various situations.  During it, she opened up on...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker On Watching WWE: It’s Hard To Be Just A Straight Fan

The Undertaker opened up on why he doesn’t watch WWE programming as often as he’d like to.  He did so during an interview with USA...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC