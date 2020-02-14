Paul Heyman On John Cena’s Brock Lesnar Comments

Paul Heyman has reacted to John Cena's recent comments regarding Brock Lesnar, telling him that Lesnar isn't interested in his compliments.

Brock Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman, has responded to John Cena’s recent comments. Cena praised Lesnar in an interview with Sports Illustrated, calling Lesnar the “best in-ring performer of all time.” Despite his kind words, it doesn’t seem Heyman is impressed with Cena’s sentiment.

Taking to his Twitter account, Heyman shared an image of Brock Lesnar and John Cena from their early days on SmackDown. Lesnar has Cena hoisted onto his shoulders, seemingly ready to deliver an F5. Heyman accompanied the Tweet with the following caption:

“Dear @johncena, #BrockLesnar doesn’t want your F’N compliments! Happy Valentine’s Day, #YourHumbleAdvocate.”

Making sure Cena would see the post, Paul Heyman tagged him, the official WWE Universe account, and Brock Lesnar himself. Cena has yet to respond to Heyman’s post at the time of writing.

Brock Lesnar’s Upcoming Bouts

Brock Lesnar is set to defend his WWE Championship against Ricochet. The two will face off at WWE Super ShowDown which takes place on February 27th from King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

If he retains, Lesnar will proceed to clash with the winner of the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match, Drew McIntyre. They would compete on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” WrestleMania 36 on April 5th in Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.