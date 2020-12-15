Paul Heyman On What He Said To CM Punk Before On-Screen Pairing

Paul Heyman and CM Punk became aligned on WWE programming beginning in 2012. The two had a history dating back to Punk’s time in OVW from 05-06, however.

In a recently released clip from a 2016 with Inside the Ropes interview, Heyman spoke about what he said to Punk before their on-screen alliance in WWE.

“I look over at him at he says ‘Can you believe they’re f***ing putting us together?’ And I’m like ‘We’re both gonna be f***ing fired in the next four weeks, don’t you get it?’ And he goes ‘But the s**t we’re going to stir in four weeks, they don’t f***ing have a clue!’ I loved working with him, I loved it. I had the time of my life.”

Heyman would continue to talk about how much he enjoyed this period in his career. Unfortunately, Punk’s career only had about 1.5 years left at that point.

“We had a blast working with each other because, just like me, he had no idea what he was going to say when he went out to the ring. He was just doing it, you know, allegedly shoot promos that then get wrapped around into the storyline that we’re telling that he fervently believed in his heart that he was telling the truth.”

Punk officially left the company in January of 2014. He remains a free agent, but CM Punk recently said he would return to wrestling if he was presented with the right storyline (and the right paycheck). This comment from Punk prompted Jim Cornette to criticize Tony Khan for not doing whatever was necessary to sign him to AEW.

The clip can be viewed in the player below: