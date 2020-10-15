Paul Heyman Provides Update On ‘Free Agent’ Brock Lesnar’s Status

People have been wondering when we are gonna see Brock Lesnar back on WWE TV since his contract expired in April and his advocate Paul Heyman recently provided some updates on The Beast Incarnate’s status.

The former Raw Executive Director appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show where he talked about a number of things and also discussed the future of his client.

- Advertisement -

While Heyman ruled out a possible UFC return for the former Universal Champion, he explained that Lesnar’s return depends on a number of factors:

“It depends on if there’s a worthy challenger and enough box office appeal, right now, he’s very happy being a farmer and a magnificent father to his children.

However, if there’s something that WWE can offer that intrigues, motivates, or inspires Lesnar, and if the money is right and the business is solid, I’m sure he would be willing to do it,”

Also Read: Jon Moxley Reveals If He Ever Compares His Work To Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman On Why Brock Lesnar Hasn’t Made A Return

Paul confirmed that the former UFC star remains a free agent after the expiry of his contract and he claimed that Brock’s comeback hasn’t happened because a worthy offer isn’t there:

“At this moment, it [a comeback] hasn’t happened because it [a worthy offer] isn’t there. Again, the world changes with the snap of a finger. It could be tomorrow when Lesnar says, ‘Oh, that intrigues me.’ Again, it’s not just a sound byte, but Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do.”

Paul Heyman has aligned himself with Roman Reigns in the absence of his long-term client and he has helped the Big Dog recapture the Universal title.

However, this dynamic will change when Brock Lesnar makes his return to WWE programming and it would be interesting to see which side Heyman picks when the Beast makes his comeback.