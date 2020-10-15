Thursday, October 15, 2020

Paul Heyman Provides Update On ‘Free Agent’ Brock Lesnar’s Status

The advocate reveals why the Beast Incarnate hasn't been seen on WWE TV recently

By Anutosh Bajpai
Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Image Credit: WWE.com
Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Image Credit: WWE.com

People have been wondering when we are gonna see Brock Lesnar back on WWE TV since his contract expired in April and his advocate Paul Heyman recently provided some updates on The Beast Incarnate’s status.

The former Raw Executive Director appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show where he talked about a number of things and also discussed the future of his client.

- Advertisement -

While Heyman ruled out a possible UFC return for the former Universal Champion, he explained that Lesnar’s return depends on a number of factors:

“It depends on if there’s a worthy challenger and enough box office appeal, right now, he’s very happy being a farmer and a magnificent father to his children.

However, if there’s something that WWE can offer that intrigues, motivates, or inspires Lesnar, and if the money is right and the business is solid, I’m sure he would be willing to do it,”

Paul Heyman On Why Brock Lesnar Hasn’t Made A Return

Paul confirmed that the former UFC star remains a free agent after the expiry of his contract and he claimed that Brock’s comeback hasn’t happened because a worthy offer isn’t there:

“At this moment, it [a comeback] hasn’t happened because it [a worthy offer] isn’t there. Again, the world changes with the snap of a finger. It could be tomorrow when Lesnar says, ‘Oh, that intrigues me.’ Again, it’s not just a sound byte, but Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do.”

Paul Heyman has aligned himself with Roman Reigns in the absence of his long-term client and he has helped the Big Dog recapture the Universal title.

However, this dynamic will change when Brock Lesnar makes his return to WWE programming and it would be interesting to see which side Heyman picks when the Beast makes his comeback.

Trending Articles

WWE

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Married

John Cena has tied the knot again. The legendary WWE Superstar and Shay Shariatzadeh were married this past Tuesday, according to Pwinsider.
Read more
Impact

Heath Opens Up About His Issues With His WWE Run

Impact Wrestling star Heath has reflected on his time in WWE, believing his former employer "never really wanted me to get over...
Read more
WWE

Update On Plans For Andrade & Mickie James Following WWE Draft

Several talents were left undrafted after the 2020 Draft concluded with this week's episode of Raw and after WWE announced some more...
Read more
WWE

Paul Heyman Discusses Why He Was Removed As WWE RAW Executive Director

Paul Heyman was interviewed this week for ESPN's Ariel Helwani's MMA Show. One of the first questions that came...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (10/14): One Year Anniversary, All Titles On The Line

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It was the one year anniversary show and all titles were defended tonight....
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Paul Heyman Provides Update On ‘Free Agent’ Brock Lesnar’s Status

People have been wondering when we are gonna see Brock Lesnar back on WWE TV since his contract expired in April and...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley Reveals If He Ever Compares His Work To Roman Reigns

Jon Moxley has been the AEW World Champion throughout the pandemic and he has been the unofficial face of the company through...
Read more
WWE

Finn Balor Provides Update Days After Jaw Surgery

Finn Balor had recently posted a photo on Twitter confirming a successful surgery for his broken jaw which he suffered during his...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (10/14): One Year Anniversary, All Titles On The Line

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It was the one year anniversary show and all titles were defended tonight....
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (10/14): Damian Priest vs. Dexter Lumus, Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart

The October 14, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title Over Lance Archer

Jon Moxley successfully made his latest defense of the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.  The title match took place on...
Read more
AEW

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets Confirmed

AEW has announced the full bracket for the World Title Eliminator tournament.  There will be 8 competitors in the...
Read more
AEW

AEW Champion Jon Moxley Plans To Wrestle Into His 50’s & Won’t Return To WWE

Jon Moxley says he plans to wrestle for at least another decade and expects to retire in All Elite Wrestling.
Read more
WWE

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Married

John Cena has tied the knot again. The legendary WWE Superstar and Shay Shariatzadeh were married this past Tuesday, according to Pwinsider.
Read more
WWE

Andrade Undergoing Procedure, Will Miss In-Ring Action

Andrade was not drafted during this year’s WWE Draft nor was he signed as a “free agent” to either RAW or SmackDown. 
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Discusses The Importance Of Possibly Facing The Rock

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN First Take this morning to promote his upcoming title defense against Braun Strowman on...
Read more
WWE

Paul Heyman Discusses Why He Was Removed As WWE RAW Executive Director

Paul Heyman was interviewed this week for ESPN's Ariel Helwani's MMA Show. One of the first questions that came...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC