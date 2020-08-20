Thursday, August 20, 2020

Paul Heyman Reacts To Renee Young’s Departure: “She Brought Out The Very Best In Everyone”

Paul Heyman offers high praise to Renee Young before her departure

By Anutosh Bajpai
Paul Heyman and Renee Young
Paul Heyman and Renee Young

Various people related to the wrestling industry have been reacting to the news of Renee Young leaving WWE since the news broke yesterday and one of the surprising reactions came from Paul Heyman.

The former Raw Executive Director took on his Twitter to comment on the departure of the female star saying that she brought out the best in everyone she worked with.

Heyman continued the praise on Instagram as well and the ECW founder said that he is forever indebted to Young for her on-screen generosity and trust:

“She always brought out the very best in everyone she worked with, and I am forever indebted to her for her on-screen generosity and trust. I look forward to whatever projects she chooses to grace with her passion and personality and thank her for the opportunity to work with such a professional.”

Renee Young has been with WWE since 2012 and she has worked her way up from NXT to the main roster and from being a backstage interviewer to one of the prominent faces of the WWE broadcast team.

Reports suggest that she will be working the SummerSlam PPV. Though there is no word yet on when she will wrap her duties with the promotion or what she is planning for her future.

