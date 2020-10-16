Paul Heyman Teases Secret WWE Contract Extension For Ronda Rousey

With reports confirming that Ronda Rousey’s current WWE contract expires shortly after WrestleMania 37, people have been wondering if we can see the former women’s champion return to the company for one last match but some latest comments from Paul Heyman have made things interesting.

Heyman recently had an interview with The New York Post where he talked about the buzz that has been created with some recent pictures of Rousey which suggest that Ronda has been training for an in-ring return. However, during the talk, the ECW founder suggested an interesting possibility, that the former UFC star might have signed a contract extension with the company:

“That’s another funny thing about people who don’t discuss their business in public forums, everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey’s contract expires at a certain time. I don’t understand why people don’t realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey’s contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn’t people understand that it would be kept secret?”

Paul Heyman also implied that if Ronda Rousey does make her in-ring return, it will be on a big stage which rules out the possibility of the most dangerous woman on the planet making an appearance at WWE Thunderdome. Apart from this, Paul also labeled Rousey as a trailblazer and said that the next time you see her; she will be making history in whatever she does. You can check out the full interview at this link.