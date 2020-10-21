Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Paul Heyman’s Alliance With Roman Reigns Has Been In The Works Since Shield Debut

Paul Heyman with some interesting comments

By Andrew Ravens
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman (Photo: Instagram @WWE)

Paul Heyman continues to speak about his alliance with Roman Reigns on WWE television. 

He did so yet again in an interview with Metro.UK. This is where Heyman noted that this partnership has been something in the works dating back to Reigns’ main roster debut in 2012 when he was a member of The Shield with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. 

“So this has been in the works ever since Roman Reigns debuted on the main roster and I would dare say this has been in the works since the day Roman Reigns was born.

So, what do I like about it? Every single solitary thing about it, I like. How long has it been in the works? Really since the beginning of time, as Roman Reigns knows it to be.”

WWE first started this pairing on the SmackDown episode following the SummerSlam pay-per-view event in August. Since that time, Reigns has become WWE Universal Champion. 

Reigns will make his next title defense against his cousin, Jey Uso, this Sunday at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center. This will be a rematch from the Clash of Champions event. 

Backstage News On If Paul Heyman Has Creative Influence On Other SmackDown Storylines

