PCO On Possibly Defending The ROH Title In NJPW

Current ROH World Champion PCO recently had an interview with WrestlingInc where he talked about things like finally becoming a World Champion in wrestling after 3 decades in the business and more.

Since ROH has a partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling, the current champion was asked about an interesting possibility of defending the ROH title at an NJPW show.

Answering the question, PCO recalled how he was scheduled to make his New Japan debut by competing in the World tag league but the plans were scrapped due to Brody King injuring his knee:

“Maybe. I know I was booked for [World] Tag League and I was supposed to make my debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling. But Brody King injured his knee and tore his ACL, I missed that tournament so it will be interesting to see how things turn out. But my main focus is ROH right now and what’s going on in North America.”

PCO also talked about a potential tour of Australia for the company and revealed that ROH’s parent company Sinclair has increased the promotion’s budget three or four times from last year.

Apart from this, the ROH star talked about his last year’s entrance at Supercard of Honor and teased an out of the box entrance for this year’s edition of the show. You can check out his full interview at this link.